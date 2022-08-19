PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Shares Down 1.7%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.95. 15,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 313,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $291.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.70.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading

