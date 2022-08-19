Portion (PRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $990,109.83

Portion (PRT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Portion has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $990,109.83 and approximately $44.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00127074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars.

