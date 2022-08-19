Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Portland General Electric by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.