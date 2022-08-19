Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Evercore ISI

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Post from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Post Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Post will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

