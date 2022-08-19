PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PotCoin has a market cap of $864,975.21 and $1,443.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.72 or 0.07918725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00163285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00256127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00693934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00557441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,711,663 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

