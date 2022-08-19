Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.50

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.50 and traded as low as C$80.60. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$80.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.43.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$80.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.3899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

