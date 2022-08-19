Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of analysts have commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Premier by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

