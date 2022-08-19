Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 962 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

