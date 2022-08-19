Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day moving average of $180.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

