Presearch (PRE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119,159.00

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $30.69 million and approximately $119,159.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Presearch alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00261767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.