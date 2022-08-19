Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:PBH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,264. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.