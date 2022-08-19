Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,264. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

