Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,855,451 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

