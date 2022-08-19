Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PRIM opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $29.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.67%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
