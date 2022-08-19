Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

