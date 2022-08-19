Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) EVP Roberto Walker Sells 6,000 Shares

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

