Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading Up 0.7%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 10,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.