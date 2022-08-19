Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of PRVA opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

