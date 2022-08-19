Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.74. Approximately 12,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 962,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 498.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.