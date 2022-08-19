Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Graham Smith Sells 5,066 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $319,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $310,800.00.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,361,000 after purchasing an additional 157,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,890,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

