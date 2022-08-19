Profund Advisors LLC Buys 7,382 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

