Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

