Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 92.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 380,378 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,960 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 743,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

