Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

OKE opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

