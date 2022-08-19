Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

