Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 23,046 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

