Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $119,818,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hess by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after buying an additional 786,700 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

