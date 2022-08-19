Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,163,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,626,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,868,000 after acquiring an additional 85,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

NYSE TDOC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

