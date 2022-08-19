Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,826 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

PINS stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

