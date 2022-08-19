Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,032 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $111.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

