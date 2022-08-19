Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,989 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 9,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Oracle by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.