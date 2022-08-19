Profund Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,412 shares of company stock worth $11,836,304 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $241.21 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

