Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock worth $15,622,745. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $489.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 538.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

