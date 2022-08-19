Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $133.85. 97,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

