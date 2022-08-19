ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading Down 1.5%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.38. 332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.