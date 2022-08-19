ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Up 1.8%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 8,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,537,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $10,550,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.9% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 522,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 188,106 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.