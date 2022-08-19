ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.13. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 542,958 shares.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

