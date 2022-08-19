ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 130,320,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 144,111,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 6.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72.
