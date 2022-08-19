Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Up 1.1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.26. 374,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,100,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €73.40 ($74.90) to €69.40 ($70.82) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

