Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 881.07%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

See Also

