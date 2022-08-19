Proton Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Proton has a total market cap of $46.40 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00077037 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,815,414,963 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

