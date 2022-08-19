ProximaX (XPX) Market Cap Reaches $6.74 Million

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $76,572.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

