PUBLISH (NEWS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.33 Million

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $20,414.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00073981 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.