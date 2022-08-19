PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 8.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 47,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,072,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.