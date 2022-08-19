QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Reaches $6.10 Million

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $153.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078161 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

