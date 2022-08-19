Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $180.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.35. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

