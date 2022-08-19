Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,408 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

