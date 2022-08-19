Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 3%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.68. 76,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 136,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUIS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Stories

