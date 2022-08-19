Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $618,190.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,845,694,174 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

