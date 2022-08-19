Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) PT Lowered to $0.80

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $0.80 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative net margin of 66.30% and a negative return on equity of 143.45%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Qumu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.