Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.46 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

