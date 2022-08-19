Raiden Network Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,828.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $37,828.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00216729 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

